LAFC’s Bouanga, Seattle’s Morris and Dallas’ Ferreira highlight MLS Western Conference clubs
By The Associated Press
LAFC finished third in the Western Conference last season and advanced all the way to the MLS Cup final before falling to champion Columbus. LAFC should be strong again this year, with Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga showing no signs of slowing down. St. Louis, the team that LAFC beat in the first round, finished atop the the West, a stunning achievement for an expansion team. The West’s last-place team, the Colorado Rapids, was busy in the offseason with a complete overhaul.