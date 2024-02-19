Indiana freelance reporter charged after threatening to kill pro-Israel U.S. officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A 41-year-old man in Indiana is charged with posting threats using interstate communications after allegedly threatening to “kill every Jew” in Fort Wayne and shoot “every pro-Israel U.S. government official.” Jeffrey Stevens is facing up to five years in federal prison if tried and convicted of the crime. Stevens admitted to making the threats during a Feb. 2 interview with the FBI, according to an affidavit filed Feb. 12. Stevens is also alleged to have posted that he will “make sure every CIA member who is pro-Israel is eliminated.” Stevens’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A survey released Tuesday by the American Jewish Committee found one quarter of American Jews said they have been the target of antisemitism in the past year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.