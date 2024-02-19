In post about dead Russian opposition leader Navalny, Trump talks of his own legal problems

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has mentioned Alexei Navalny’s death in a social media post more than 72 hours after the Russian opposition leader died in an Arctic penal colony. Trump made no mention of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Navalny’s family in his post Monday morning post. Instead he focused on his own legal woes and cast the U.S. as a nation in decline. He wrote that “The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country.” President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have blamed Putin for the death and demanded answers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.