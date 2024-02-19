Driver in Milwaukee crash that killed 5 people gets 25 years in prison
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A drunken driver who sped through a red light in Wisconsin and smashed into another vehicle, killing five of her passengers including four children, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says Anteyona Sandifer was driving at about 80 mph last May when she drove a minivan through a red light. Assistant District Attorney Sara Sadowski says the 21-year-old woman’s blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Milwaukee County Judge David Swanson sentenced Sandifer on Monday. He said she has “significant rehabilitative needs.” A teenage passenger and the driver of the vehicle she struck were also seriously hurt in the crash.