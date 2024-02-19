CPW hosting ice fishing clinic this weekend at Eleven Mile State Park

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Have you ever wanted to give ice fishing a try but didn't know where to start?

Well, if you're around the Pikes Peak Region this weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting the perfect event for you.

On Sunday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., CPW is hosting an Ice Fishing 101 clinic at Eleven Mile State Park for novice fishermen and women interested in learning about the basics of ice fishing. The agency said the course will cover the topics of ice fishing safety, use of equipment, fishing techniques, rules and regulations, and fish biology, with plenty of time to fish.

CPW said equipment will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own if you prefer. Attendees should dress accordingly (long underwear, shirts, jackets, hats, gloves, boots etc.) and be sure to bring sunscreen, sunglasses, water, lunch, and snacks.

According to CPW, the clinic is open to all ages however, all participants 16 and older must have a valid Colorado fishing license.

You can register for the free event here: Ice Fishing 101