Colorado Springs Fire Department working an accident with trapped people

#ColoradoSpringsFire is in scene of a traffic accident at Uintah and I25 with a single vehicle roller traffic accident trapped. One occupant has been extricated and being transported to an area hospital. CSFD will be on scene for the next 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MAwUn65Z1E

CSFD says that one occupant has been extricated and is being transported to an area hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident at 1144 Glen Ave, near Colorado College.

