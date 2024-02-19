Colorado Springs Fire Department working an accident with trapped people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident at 1144 Glen Ave, near Colorado College.
CSFD says that one occupant has been extricated and is being transported to an area hospital
This is a developing story.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is in scene of a traffic accident at Uintah and I25 with a single vehicle roller traffic accident trapped. One occupant has been extricated and being transported to an area hospital. CSFD will be on scene for the next 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MAwUn65Z1E— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 19, 2024