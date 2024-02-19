Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department working an accident with trapped people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident at 1144 Glen Ave, near Colorado College.

CSFD says that one occupant has been extricated and is being transported to an area hospital

This is a developing story.

