5 Argentines, 1 Mexican died in a highway accident near a beach resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five Argentines and one Mexican are dead following an accident on a highway that links beach resorts on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Mexico’s president said Monday the crash was “ugly, very ugly.” Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said the accident occurred Sunday on the highway between the resorts of Tulum and Puerto Aventuras, south of Cancun. There was no immediate information on the condition of two other people injured in the two-vehicle crash. Prosecutors blamed weather conditions on Sunday, when there was local rainfall. They said the driver of the vehicle carrying the Argentines lost control and swerved into a lane coming in the opposite direction.

