Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — “Oppenheimer” was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, taking seven trophies including best picture, director for Christopher Nolan and actor for Cillian Murphy. Emma Stone was named best actress for “Poor Things,” which also won prizes for visual effects, production design, costume design and makeup and hair. Supporting actor prizes went to Robert Downey Jr. for “Oppenheimer” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers.” Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest” was named best British film, as well as best fil, not in the English language. The Rising Star award, which is decided by public vote, went to Mia McKenna-Bruce, star of “How to Have Sex.”

