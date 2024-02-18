Trump VP contender Tim Scott doesn’t want to talk about vice president’s role in certifying election

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott is treading carefully on questions about whether he would have certified the 2020 election had he been vice president at that time. The South Carolina Republican is seen as a potential running mate if Donald Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee. On Jan. 6, 2021, about two months after Trump lost the White House, then-Vice President Mike Pence defied his boss and refused to use his largely ceremonial role in overseeing the election certification process to block Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Scott declined to say in two Sunday news show interviews whether he would have acted differently as vice president. Scott dropped out of the 2024 and has endorsed the former president.

