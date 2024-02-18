Police investigate two teenagers shot near La Junta

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after two teenage males were shot near La Junta in what officers are now describing as an 'accidental shooting'.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 17, the Otero County Sheriff's Office was called to assist the La Junta Police Department in regards to a shooting at McDonalds.

They say shortly after, it was determined that the two minors were shot near Otero County Road 27 and Hillside Road.

Police say both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the Otero County Sheriff's Office reports the shooting as 'accidental', but is still investigating.

Otero County and La Junta Police as well as the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Rocky Ford and Colorado Springs Police assisted in the investigation.