Arrests made after girl’s body found encased in concrete and boy’s remains in a suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested two people on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl’s body encased in concrete and a boy’s remains in a suitcase in Colorado. Police announced the arrest of 36-year-old Corena Rose Minjarez on Friday, and county jail records show the second suspect, 35-year-old Jesus Dominguez was also in custody as of Sunday. The two children were last seen in 2018, but hadn’t been reported missing. Both suspects are being held on a $2 million bond. Each has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Available court records did not identify attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

