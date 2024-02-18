Archdiocese of New York condemns funeral for transgender activist Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — The Archdiocese of New York is condemning the funeral service held for transgender activist and performer Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick’s Cathedral this week.

Thursday, pews at the historic Catholic church were packed with mourners for Gentili, who at one time professed to be an atheist in her off-Broadway show.

Many Catholics have expressed outrage, saying the funeral made a mockery of the faith, including by some of the language used during eulogies.

In a statement released Saturday, Rev. Enrique Salvo said:

“Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week. The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way. That such a scandal occurred at ‘America’s Parish Church’ makes it worse; that it took place as Lent was beginning, the annual forty – day struggle with the forces of sin and darkness, is a potent reminder of how much we need the prayer, reparation, repentance, grace, and mercy to which this holy season invites us.

At the Cardinal’s directive, we have offered an appropriate Mass of Reparation.”

In response Sunday, Gentili’s family said:

“We brought precious life and radical joy to the Cathedral in historic defiance of the Church’s hypocrisy and anti-trans hatred. Cecilia Gentili’s funeral service, which filled the pews in ways the Cathedral only can during Easter service and NYPD funerals, was a reflection of the love she had for her community and a testament to the impact of her tireless advocacy.

We bestow sainthood upon Cecilia, for her life’s work, for how she ministered, mothered, and loved all people regardless of HIV, immigration, or employment status. Her heart and hands reached those the sanctimonious Church continues to belittle, oppress, and chastise, and she changed the material conditions for countless people, including unhoused people and those who needed healthcare. The only deception present at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is that it claims to be a welcoming place for all.”

Gentili’s family told The New York Times the criticism is “hypocrisy” and that they would continue to celebrate Gentili’s life.

