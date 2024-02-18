Skip to Content
Adult diaper spa denied zoning permit in Atkinson, New Hampshire over concerns from residents

By WBZ News Staff

    ATKINSON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A controversial business looking to open in Atkinson, New Hampshire has been denied a zoning permit by the town.

The owner of an adult diaper spa will not be allowed to operate the business out of her home. The spa was going to cater to adults who wear diapers and act like children.

Residents spoke out against the proposed opening, citing concerns over traffic and property values. There was also fears about what clientele would be showing up at the spa.

