Trump hawks $399 branded shoes at ‘Sneaker Con,’ a day after a $355 million ruling against him
By CLAUDIA LAUER and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop. On Saturday he hawked new Trump-branded sneakers at “Sneaker Con,” a gathering that bills itself as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth.” Trump was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center Saturday as he introduced what he called the first official Trump footwear. The shoes are gold lame high tops with an American flag detail on the back. They are being sold as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a new website that also sells Trump-branded “Victory47” cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.