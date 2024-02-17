Stars, royalty and a ‘Poppenheimer’ showdown. Here’s what to expect at Britain’s BAFTA film awards

LONDON (AP) — “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” are the leading contenders for Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards. Christopher Nolan’s atom-bomb epic has 13 nominations for the BAFTAs. That’s the same number “Oppenheimer” has for the Oscars, where it is also the frontrunner. Yorgos Lanthimos’ gothic fantasia is up for 11 prizes. The ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall will be a glitzy, British-accented appetizer for Hollywood’s Academy Awards on March 10. Stars walking the red carpet include Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rosamund Pike, Ryan Gosling and Ayo Edebiri. Guest of honor is Prince William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. He’ll be without his wife, Kate, who is recovering after abdominal surgery last month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.