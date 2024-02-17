Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks to basketball clinic, meets All-Stars, takes in HBCU game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff was in the first row on Saturday. The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris was courtside for the HBCU Classic at the NBA’s All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, taking in a college game between Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State. He spoke earlier Saturday at a basketball clinic, as did some WNBA players, for girls between the ages of 7 and 17.

