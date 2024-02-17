Saving democracy is central to Biden’s campaign messaging. Will it resonate with swing state voters?

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — As President Joe Biden campaigns for reelection, he’s warning that Donald Trump will be a grave threat to American democracy if he’s in the White House. That message is a key part of Biden’s strategy. But interviews with the kinds of voters Biden will need to win swing state Pennsylvania again suggest that message isn’t resonating. For Black voters, Latinos, independents and moderates from both parties, it’s the cost of groceries and housing, and the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border that dominate most discussions. Talk about Trump shredding constitutional norms in a second term doesn’t seem to be provide much motivation for potential voters, based on the interviews.

