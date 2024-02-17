Navalny’s spokesperson confirms his death and demands return of his body to his family

By Darya Tarasova and Radina Gigova, CNN

(CNN) — The body of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should be handed over to his family “immediately,” his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said Saturday, adding his mother has been officially notified of his death.

“Alexey Navalny was murdered. His death occurred on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official message to Alexey’s mother,” Yarmysh said in a post on social media.

“An employee of the colony said that the body of Navalny is now in Salekhard. It was picked up by investigators from the IC [Investigative Committee]. Now they are conducting ‘investigations’ with him,” she said.

“We demand that Alexey Navalny’s body be handed over to his family immediately,” Yarmysh said.

The death of Navalny, 47, was announced on Friday by the Russian prison service but Yarmysh’s comments mark the first confirmation from his team.

The Russian prison service on Friday said Navalny “felt unwell after a walk” and “almost immediately” lost consciousness. It said it was investigating his “sudden death.”

Navalny posed one of the most serious threats to Putin during his rule, which has spanned more than two decades. He organized anti-government street protests and used his blog and social media to expose alleged corruption in the Kremlin and in Russian business.

He was jailed after returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated after being poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. On arrival, Navalnvy was swiftly arrested on charges he dismissed as politically motivated.

Navalny has been incarcerated ever since, with longstanding concerns for his welfare growing more intense after he was transferred to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.

He spent his last weeks in the Siberian prison, where he said he slept under a newspaper for warmth.

Western condemnation of the Kremlin was swift and fierce following news of his death on Friday. US President Joe Biden laid the blame for Navalny’s death at Putin’s feet, while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia has “serious questions” to answer.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin had sent a “clear message” following the death of Navalny.

“After the murder of Alexey Navalny, it is absurd to perceive Putin as a supposedly legitimate head of a Russian state,” he said.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, meanwhile, called for Putin to be brought to justice.

“I want them to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family, and with my husband,” she said in emotional remarks that prompted a standing ovation at the MSC on Friday.

On Valentine’s Day, two days before Russian authorities said he died, Navalny posted a message on social media to Yulia.

“Baby, everything is like in a song with you: there are cities between us, the take-off lights of airfields, blue snowstorms and thousands of kilometers. But I feel that you are near every second, and I love you more and more,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been informed of the reports and that it is for doctors to determine the cause of Navalny’s death.

Over 100 people have been detained across Russia for attending vigils and rallies following the death of Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors arrests.

People in Moscow brought flowers to the Wall of Grief for the second day in a row on Saturday in memory of Navalny, video from independent Telegram channel SOTA showed.

About 50 people had gathered at the Wall of Grief for a rally before police began to drive people away from the monument, independent news outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.