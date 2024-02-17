PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says recognizing a Palestinian state is not a ‘’taboo’’ for France. He spoke amid growing international frustration with Israel’s actions in Gaza and other Palestinian territories. France and the EU have long supported a two-state solution in the Mideast, but as part of a negotiated settlement. Talks are stalled and some European countries are voicing support for recognizing Palestine sooner. France is unlikely to take such a decision unilaterally. But France holds important diplomatic weight, as one of just five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

