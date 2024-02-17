Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin is released on parole after serving 6 months in a hospital

BANGKOK (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole from a Bangkok hospital where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offenses. Thaksin was seen wearing a neck support inside one of the cars in a convoy leaving the Police General Hospital just before sunrise, and he arrived at his residence in western Bangkok less than an hour later. A polarizing figure in Thai politics over the last two decades, Thaksin was in office from 2001 until he was toppled in a 2006 coup. He was later convicted of abuse of power and other misdeeds and returned in August from more than a decade of self-imposed exile to serve his sentence.

