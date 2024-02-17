California is forging ahead with food waste recycling. But is it too much, too fast?

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Two years after California launched an effort to keep organic waste out of landfills, the state is behind on getting food recycling programs up and running. CalRecycle’s director Rachel Machi Wagoner says about three-quarters of communities are currently collecting organic waste from homes. It’s hard to change people’s longstanding behavior quickly and some communities have faced delays setting up organic waste hauling contracts due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, some of those that ramped up collection now have more compost than they can use. By 2025, the state seeks to slash by 75% the amount of organic waste it sends to landfills from 2014 levels.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.