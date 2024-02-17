Bears great Steve McMichael contracts another infection, undergoes blood transfusion, family says

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael says he has contracted another infection and was undergoing a blood transfusion days after being admitted into intensive care at a suburban Chicago hospital. The family said the 66-year-old McMichael — who went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago — contracted MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics. McMichael was hospitalized Thursday with what was initially thought to be pneumonia. He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. The family said Friday he was responding to antibiotics and was having fluid removed from his lungs and he was expected to be released in the coming days.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.