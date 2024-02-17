Another endangered whale was found dead off East Coast. This one died after colliding with a ship

Federal authorities said the second critically endangered North Atlantic right whale found dead in the last month showed injuries consistent with a collision with a ship. The whales number less than 360 and they have experienced decline in recent years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was notified of a dead right whale floating off Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 13. The agency said late Friday that a necropsy of the animal found evidence of blunt force trauma including fractures of the skull and that those injuries are consistent with a vessel strike prior to death.

