4.7 magnitude earthquake outside of small Texas city among several recently in area

FALLS CITY, Texas (AP) — An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck early Saturday morning near a small Texas city. One of several that have occurred the area in recent days, it could be felt dozens of miles away, including in San Antonio. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the earthquake at 12:32 a.m. that was centered about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast of Falls City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Falls City, which has a population of about 500 people, is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.