Where same-sex marriage is legal around the world

(CNN) — Same-sex unions are now legal in 35 countries and parts of Mexico after Greece became the first Orthodox Christian country to establish marriage equality for all.

While Mexico does not have a national law on same-sex marriage, more than half of its states regulate, allow, and recognize it.

Here are the countries where same-sex marriage is legal:

Since 2001, when the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, there have been ramped-up efforts worldwide to pass similar legislation. Taiwan, for instance, became the first Asian country to make same-sex marriage a reality in 2019.

Marriage equality is still, however, largely limited to countries in the Americas, Europe and Oceania.

