US aid to Ukraine hinges on House Speaker Johnson. His leadership is being tested by the far right

WASHINGTON (AP) — With U.S. aid for Ukraine teetering in Congress, it’s up to House Speaker Mike Johnson to decide what happens next. The Republican’s leadership will determine whether the House will agree to approve more aid for Ukraine or allow the U.S. commitment to wither, which could be the end of the line for the embattled young democracy in Kyiv. When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with congressional leaders in Washington late last year, he told them privately that with U.S. weapons they could win the war against Russia. But without them, he said, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be victorious.

