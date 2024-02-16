The Census Bureau is thinking about how to ask about sex. People have their opinions

The U.S. Census Bureau is thinking about how to ask about sex. And dozens of health officials, civil rights groups, individuals and businesses have weighed in about how the agency should ask about sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time on its most comprehensive survey of American life. An Associated Press review of the 91 written public comments shows them to be largely supportive of the proposed additions, though not without some constructive criticism. The proposed questions ae geared mostly toward people age 15 and older, and they would be the first questions to directly ask about these topics on the broad American Community Survey.

