Texas will build camp for National Guard members in border city of Eagle Pass

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas is expanding its grasp of a border city that has become the focus of a political struggle between the state and federal government. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced the construction of a base camp that will house up to 1,800 members of the National Guard charged with protecting the border as part of Operation Lone Star. The 80-acre property will include a dining facility, recreation center, laundry facilities, computers, and medical, physical and chaplain services. The first phase of construction is expected to be finished by April.

