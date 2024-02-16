Sweden: Police find dead person inside charred remains of a water park under construction

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden have found a human body inside the charred remains of a water park that was under construction at one of the country’s biggest amusement centers. A huge fire on Monday destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Police said officers only were able to enter the site Friday and found a dead person there, but the individual’s identity has not been confirmed. The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park. One person was reported missing from the fire and 16 were slightly injured.

