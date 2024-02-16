Sheriff says Tennessee man tried to enroll at Michigan school to meet minor

SCOTTVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Tennessee man traveled to Michigan and tried to enroll at a high school after meeting a minor online. A suspicious staff member at Mason County Central alerted a sheriff’s deputy who interviewed the young man Tuesday and learned that he wasn’t a teenager. The man from Fort Campbell, Tennessee, has been charged with using a computer to commit a crime as well as other crimes. The high school is in Scottville in northern Michigan. Sheriff Kim Cole is urging parents to talk to their kids about the risks of online chatting.

