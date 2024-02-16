Seven of 9 Los Angeles firefighters injured in truck blast have been released from a hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven of nine Los Angeles firefighters injured when a truck’s fuel tank exploded have been released from a hospital. Fire Capt. Erik Scott says the two most seriously injured remain hospitalized Friday. One is in stable but critical condition at Los Angeles General Medical Center’s burn unit and the other remains admitted for observation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Scott says the released firefighters will continue to receive treatment for injuries including burns, blunt trauma, shrapnel wounds and effects on their hearing. The blast occurred minutes after the firefighters responded to a report of a truck fire in the Wilmington area near the Port of Los Angeles. Authorities say the truck was powered by compressed natural gas and one of its two 100-gallon fuel tanks blew up.

