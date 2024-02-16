Russia tightens the noose on Ukraine’s city of Avdiivka where outnumbered defenders are holding out

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops in a strategic eastern city are under intense pressure as Russian forces tighten the noose around Avdiivka. Officials say the city’s defenders face ammunition shortages. The Kremlin is pushing for a battlefield win ahead of the second anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 and the March presidential election in Russia. The Ukrainian army said street fighting is underway in the bombed-out city, where Ukrainian troops are outnumbered 7-to-1. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Russian forces are beginning to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses. He said Avdiivka is at risk of falling to Russia, a development he blamed “in very large part” on the fact that Ukrainian forces are running out of artillery ammunition.

By ILLIA NOVIKOV and BARRY HATTON Associated Press

