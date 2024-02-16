Protests, poisoning and prison: The life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s top opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, has died in prison. That’s according to the Federal Penitentiary Service. It said Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and collapsed. Navalny’s team had no immediate confirmation of his death. He was moved in December from his former prison in central Russia to to a “special regime” penal colony — the highest security level of prisons in Russia — above the Artic Circle. Navalny was handed a 19 year prison sentence in August on extremism charges and had already been sentenced to nine years in two convictions. He was repeatedly locked up in solitary confinement.

By EMMA BURROWS and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

