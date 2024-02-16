Police officer, bystander fatally shot near Boston

By Jay Croft and Deanna Hackney, CNN

(CNN) — A policeman near Boston was fatally shot with his own service weapon Sunday morning by a man who used the same gun to kill a female bystander in her home, authorities said.

Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna, 42, responded to an “erratic driver” call about 7:30 a.m., police said. He found a car crashed and a man vandalizing a home.

Chesna drew his weapon and told the man to stop, according to Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor. But instead, officials said, the suspect, Emanuel Lopes, threw a stone at Chesna, which hit him in the head and knocked him down.

Lopes took Chesna’s gun and shot him several times in the head and chest, Connor said.

Officers fired at Lopes, hitting him once in the leg, Connor said. They chased him as he shot the gun three times, killing a female resident in her home, Connor said.

Police then apprehended Lopes and took him to South Shore Hospital for treatment of his wounds, which are not life-threatening.

Connor said Lopes will be arraigned Monday on two counts of homicide.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said Chesna would have celebrated his sixth anniversary with the department on Monday.

He was married and had two children, 4 and 9, Grimes said.

Chesna was a veteran of the US Army, which he joined “to open doors to become a police officer,” Grimes said.

NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said on Twitter that Chesna’s death was another example of the dangers facing police each day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.