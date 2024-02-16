New book on ‘whistle-stop’ campaign trains describes politics and adventure throughout history

CRESTLINE, Ohio (AP) — Just in time for the 2024 presidential election, a new book chronicles the storied history of whistle-stop campaign trains, from the earliest days of rail travel through to today. Author Edward Segal spent decades researching and cataloging the phenomenon, which he calls a uniquely “American invention.” His book, “Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them,” is filled with colorful anecdotes told through interviews and correspondence with politicians and journalists, news accounts, and historical photos and political cartoons. The former political operative says Joe Biden and Donald Trump might consider whistle-stop tours this year to capture voters’ imaginations.

