New ban on stopping on Las Vegas Strip bridges targets people with disabilities, lawsuit alleges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is suing the county that includes Las Vegas over its new ban on standing or stopping while crossing pedestrian bridges on the Strip. The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court on behalf of a woman who uses a manual wheelchair. It accuses the county of targeting people with disabilities who can’t always cross bridges on the Strip without stopping. The ACLU says its client Lisa McAllister can’t walk due to a spinal injury and often stops either because her wheelchair is malfunctioning, her arms have grown tired or there are people blocking her path. The lawsuit asks a judge to strike down the ordinance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.