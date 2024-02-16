Nevada issues first license to a lounge in Las Vegas where cannabis can be consumed recreationally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada regulators have issued the first license to operate a lounge where cannabis can be consumed recreationally. The state Cannabis Compliance Board announced Thursday that the license was awarded to a business in Las Vegas following an inspection by agents earlier this week. There are currently 19 lounges that have been approved by the board for a conditional license. A final inspection is required before they can open. It’s been years since Nevada voters first approved legalizing recreational cannabis. Lawmakers cleared the way for business owners to apply for licenses to establish on-site consumption lounges in 2021.

