Man uses dating app to target, assault member of transgender community

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste

PARKVILLE, Maryland (WMAR) — Baltimore County Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a member of the transgender community.

It all began February 11, just before 3:30 p.m., in the 3000 block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville.

Police observed the victim, a 32-year-old woman, trying to gather what happened.

According to charging documents, the victim posted an ad on a website that is associated with escort services.

The suspect, Jalen Green, 22, responded to the ad and proposed a $100 payment for the alleged services.

Initially, she was hesitant to give her address but later sent him a text. Two hours later, he arrived at her home.

Charging documents say he met her at the front door wearing a ski mask-style face covering and a backpack. Despite her reservations, he pushed the door and entered the home. Eventually, feeling compelled, she allowed him to come in.

After using the bathroom, the suspect approached her with a .22 caliber rifle and pointed it at her, demanding money.

Once she told him she had no money, he made her take her phone out and reveal her bank information.

He demanded she Cash App him $100 from her bank account, which she complied.

While sending the money, she texted her boyfriend to contact the police.

Charging documents say Green would then demand she grab a condom in an attempt to perform sexual acts.

After the assault, he asked the victim if she had any ‘oxy’.

Once the room was ransacked and he found two pill bottles, Green placed the gun in his backpack and left.

Police recovered the used condom in a trash can in the corner of the room, along with the torn wrapper.

Green was later apprehended and brought in for an interrogation. Detectives recovered the weapon and two pill bottles.

During the interview, police discovered Green’s side of the story was different.

Green told police he saw the victim’s ad on List Crawler and proceeded to call and text her.

He drove to the location with expectations of a sexual encounter in exchange for money.

Green said the victim asked for a donation from him, $100 in total. He also confirmed they did have sex.

However, he said that after he came out of the bathroom to clean himself up, the victim’s boyfriend was standing outside, pointing a weapon at him while wearing gloves.

After the victim’s boyfriend took his eyes off him for a second, he disarmed him, making the boyfriend run upstairs.

Green claims he was robbed and asked her to give him his money back, plus an additional $100.

Police asked him what happened next, but they said he could not maintain a chronological chain of events. He also said that he needed the pills because he had previously been shot.

At this point, he requested a lawyer, ending the interrogation.

He is charged with first-degree rape, assault, armed robbery, and firearm-related charges.

