Ford awaiting Red Bull investigation into Horner but stresses high moral values company holds
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Red Bull future engine supplier Ford Motor Co. says it is awaiting the results of an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior by team principal Christian Horner, but a top executive stressed that Ford holds its company and partners to very high moral standards. Ford is slated to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026 and is the first of Red Bull’s existing partners to comment on the controversy surrounding Horner. The team leader has remained defiant in his denial of claims of misconduct made to parent company Red Bull, which two weeks ago announced it had launched an independent investigation into the claims.