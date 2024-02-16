Biden says Navalny’s reported death brings new urgency to the need for more US aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that the apparent death of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny brings new urgency to the need for Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine to stave off Moscow’s invasion. Speaking at the White House, Biden said that no matter the cause, he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for Navalny’s death. Biden added that he hopes it helps push U.S. lawmakers to send more aid to Ukraine. Biden said: “the failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten.”

By ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

