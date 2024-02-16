Amazon argues that national labor board is unconstitutional, joining SpaceX and Trader Joe’s

Amazon is arguing in a legal filing that the 88-year-old National Labor Relations Board is unconstitutional. The position echoes similar arguments made this year by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s in disputes about workers’ rights and organizing. In the filing, made Thursday, Amazon’s attorneys claim the structure of the agency violates the separation of powers and infringes on executive powers stipulated in the Constitution. The attorneys also argue NLRB proceedings deny the company a trial by a jury and violate its due process rights under the Fifth Amendment. An NLRB spokesperson declined to comment on the filing. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

