UN envoy says Libya will slide into `disintegration’ if politicians don’t move toward elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya has sent a warning to the country’s feuding political actors: If they don’t urgently form a unified government and move toward elections the oil-rich North African nation will slide into “disintegration.” Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday there are “numerous alarming signs” of such a slide and urged all political leaders to put aside “self-interests” and come together to negotiate a compromise “to restore the dignity of their motherland.” Libya plunged into chaos after longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011 and the country split.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.