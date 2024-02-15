South Carolina House approves Sunday liquor sales, potentially lifting another religious restriction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill allowing liquor stores to open for a few hours on Sunday if their local governments allow it. Supporters say it is time to get rid of another antiquated rule based on religion that designated Sunday as a day of rest. The House voted 68-44 for the bill, with most of the no votes coming from the most conservative Republicans and a few rural Democrats. The proposal joins another bill which would allow customers to pick up alcohol when they get their groceries or food order brought out to them in the parking lot.

