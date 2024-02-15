Parkland school massacre six years later

By Angela Rozier

PARKLAND, Florida (WPBF) — It’s been six years since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and parents of the victims continue to make changes to make schools safer.

Debra Hixon lost her husband, Chris Hixon, as the athletic director tried to disarm the shooter on Feb. 14, 2018.

His wife said the survivors of those killed and injured worked to make changes.

“Red flag law, better mental health in our schools, school safety,” Hixon said. “The age to be able to purchase weapons.”

Legislators have been invited to walk through the 1200 building, where the shooting took place, so they could see for themselves what happened and to try to come up with ways to help prevent it.

“And some of that deals with infrastructure,” Hixon said. “We should be building schools with not dry-wall maybe concrete.”

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will observe A Day of Service and Love in commemoration of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy.

Students, staff and volunteers across the district will participate in a variety of volunteer and service projects in remembrance of the 17 students and staff who were tragically killed and those who were injured on Feb. 14, 2018.

In addition, on Feb. 14, at 10:17 a.m., BCPS will observe a moment of reflection in honor of the victims.

“Our hearts and prayers remain with the victims, their families and all those impacted by this tragedy,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter B. Licata. “We will never forget those who were killed or injured six years ago. Across our District, students and staff are joining together for service projects and activities that focus on positivity, kindness and love in honor of our Fallen Eagles.”

