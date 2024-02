Montana’s Malmstrom air base put on lockdown after active shooter report

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An Air Force nuclear missile base in central Montana has been put on lockdown following a report of an active shooter. Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls announced the lockdown Thursday in a social media post. Officials were keeping visitors away from a building where a suspected “real world threat” was reported at about 10:30 a.m. An advisory to shelter in place was announced by the Great Falls Police Department for schools in the surrounding community. Police recommended private schools and daycares also shelter in place.

