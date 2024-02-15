Missing Waukee mastiff Ladybug trapped 14 miles from home, reunited with owners after 3 months

By Marcus McIntosh

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — It was a wonderful weekend for one Waukee family.

The Dillow family’s dog Ladybug was found and returned home three months after she ran off.

“Our family is so happy to have her back,” said Deborah Dillow.

Dillow says that despite a blizzard and freezing conditions, she never doubted Ladybug would eventually be back in her arms. She says faith and volunteers she had never met before her dog went missing are key to the happy homecoming.

We caught up with some of the volunteers.

Todd Rector is with the Iowa Strom Chasing Network. His drone expertise helped find and track Ladybug.

“We were able to get close-up pictures, and it was no doubt, it was Ladybug,” Rector said.

That was near Adel, more than 10 miles from her home. Once they confirmed it was Ladybug, the crew set a trap that eventually snagged the mastiff.

All the volunteers we spoke with said it was hard to keep a dry eye when they finally caught Ladybug and were able to take her home.

