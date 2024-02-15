Man charged with setting fires at predominantly Black church in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was arrested Thursday and charged with using gasoline to set several fires around the exterior of a predominantly Black church in North Providence on Sunday. U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary Cunha said Kevin Colantonio of North Providence was charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion a building or other real property. It was not immediately clear if Colantonio had a lawyer. According to investigators Colantonio set several fires around the exterior of the pentecostal Shiloh Gospel Temple early Sunday morning.

