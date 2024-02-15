Indiana Supreme Court issues ruling in John Rust Senate bid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has stayed a lower court ruling that would have allowed a man to run for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats as a Republican, even though the state GOP doesn’t back his candidacy. The stay issued Thursday puts an earlier ruling on hold and allows members of the public to challenge egg farmer John Rust’s candidacy. It comes one day before the deadline for such challenges. Rust is seeking to run against U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun. Rust says he’ll continue fighting for his candidacy.

