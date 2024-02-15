Gwen Stefani says she has to relearn No Doubt songs ahead of ‘amazing’ Coachella reunion

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Gwen Stefani has some studying to do ahead of the hotly anticipated No Doubt reunion at the Coachella music festival in April.

The singer admitted this week that she needs a solid refresher on some of the iconic ska-punk band’s classic songs, saying with a laugh on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “I don’t remember them… Not at all!”

Stefani served as the frontwoman for No Doubt when they first popped onto the music scene in the mid-90s, achieving a solid string of hits into the the new millennium and last performing together almost ten years ago.

She told host Jimmy Kimmel this week that she and the band haven’t started rehearsing yet, and that she has to relearn “eight or nine” No Doubt songs ahead of the big show.

Stefani also inadvertently teased that one of the songs that might end up on their setlist is “Different People,” a track off of No Doubt’s 1995 hit album “Tragic Kingdom,” describing it as “one of the first songs I ever wrote” and one she most probably has to relearn for the desert-centric music festival.

She also joked that in case she forgets any lyrics, she’ll “just have to let them sing it for us,” gesturing to the screaming No Doubt fans in the audience.

But Stefani isn’t letting nerves get the best of her, as she also gushed to Kimmel that playing Coachella is “going to be amazing. I’m so excited.”

In their heyday, No Doubt became known for their classic hits “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl” and “Spiderwebs,” among many others. They released five albums between 1992 and 2001 before the four members – Stefani along with Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young – went on to pursue solo projects.

In 2012, they reunited and released their sixth album, titled “Push and Shove.”

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and rapper Tyler, The Creator are also set to headline Coachella this year, with other notable artists such as Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Blur, Sublime and J. Balvin slated to take one of the festival’s many stages.

The live music festival will return to Indio’s Empire Polo Field for two consecutive weekends on April 12-14 and April 19-21.

