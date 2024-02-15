Skip to Content
Greek farmers decide to take their protests to Athens and expand roadblock campaign

By
Published 8:13 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek farmers angry at high production costs say they will step up a roadblock campaign and take their protests to Athens, after rejecting government-proposed concessions. After a nationwide meeting of farmer unionists near the town of Larissa in central Greece Thursday, representatives said protesters would drive their tractors to the capital for a rally next Tuesday. Union organizer Rizos Maroudas says farmers in other parts of Greece will also block highways, harbors and border crossings on Feb. 20.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

